Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 02 ,2022
OnePlus Nord Buds CE with 13.4mm drivers and AI noise cancellation for calls launched
Image: OnePlus
The OnePlus Nord Buds CE come with 13.4mm dynamic drivers.
Image: OnePlus
The earbuds offer a total playtime of 20 hours with the charging case.
Image: OnePlus
The TWS also have a sound master equalizer.
Image: OnePlus
The OnePlus Nord Buds CE also comes with a 94ms ultra-low latency mode.
Image: OnePlus
With 3.5g light design, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE also feature AI noise cancellation for calls.
Image: OnePlus
The OnePlus Nord Buds CE will be on sale from August 4, 2022, via Flipkart. They are priced at Rs. 2,299.
Image: OnePlus
Find Out More