OnePlus Nord Buds launched in India: Check specifications, release date and price
The OnePlus Nord Buds comes with 12.4mm dynamic drivers.
The OnePlus Nord Buds have a 41 mAh battery per earbud and a 480 mAh battery in the charging case.
While the earbuds offer up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge, it offers up to 30 hours with the charging case.
The earbuds are IP55 water & sweat resistance and offer AI noise cancellation during calls.
The OnePlus Nord Buds run on Bluetooth v5.2 and support SBC and AAC audio formats.
With quick charging and different audio profiles, the OnePlus Nord Buds will be available in India for Rs. 2,799 from April 30, 2022.
