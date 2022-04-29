OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G released in India: Check specifications and price here
Image: OnePlus
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes with a 6.59-inch LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.
Image: OnePlus
The right panel of the smartphone has a power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The left panel of the smartphone has a SIM tray and volume rockers.
Image: OnePlus
The top panel of the smartphone has a secondary mic and the bottom panel has a Type-C port, speaker, 3.5mm jack and the primary mic.
Image: OnePlus
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, accompanied by Adreno 619 GPU.
Image: OnePlus
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with a 33W fast charger in the box.
Image: OnePlus
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will be available on the official website and other Amazon for Rs. 19,999 as an introductory price from April 30, 2022.
Image: OnePlus