Kamal Joshi
Feb 20 ,2023
Operation Dost: PM Modi lauds Indian relief teams' work in quake-hit Turkiye and Syria
PM Modi on Monday lauded the Indian assistance and disaster relief teams which were deployed in earthquake-hit Turkiye.
He said that in the last few years, India has strengthened its identity not just as a self-sufficient but selfless country.
A total of 3 NDRF teams were sent to the quake-affected country on February 7 following PM Modi's directive to offer all possible assistance to that country.
The Indian Army's medical team had also been deployed for providing extensive services to a large number of earthquake-hit people.
Addressing the personnel who had returned from Turkiye, Modi said, "You have done great service to humanity and made India proud."
The Prime Minister said India is always ready to be the first responder whenever there is a crisis in the world.
India launched 'Operation Dost' to extend assistance to Turkiye and Syria after various parts of the two countries were hit by a devastating earthquake.
