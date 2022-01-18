Opinion Poll 2022: BJP predicted to win UP & U'khand; close battle for Punjab
Image: Republic
BJP is likely to emerge as the single largest party again in UP with 252-272 seats in the 2022 polls. However, it will suffer a major seat loss as Samajwadi Party may win 111-131 seats.
Image: Republic
Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Aam Aadmi Party might win 50-56 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 42-48 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 1-17 seats.
Image: Republic
Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP is likely to retain power with 36-42 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains with 25-31 seats.
Image: Republic
The BJP is expected to stay ahead in the race as the Opinion poll shows the party bagging the most 31-37 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Congress winning 13-19 seats.
Image: Republic
The BJP is likely to win 16-20 seats in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Congress, which was the single largest party in 2017, is may get 9-13. The majority mark is 21.
Image: Republic