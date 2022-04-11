Oppo F21 Pro to launch in India tomorrow: Check complete specifications here
The Oppo F21 Pro is yet to launch in India. The smartphone will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED 90Hz display.
It would feature a 64MP triple rear camera, accompanied by a 2MP microscope and 2MP depth camera.
Under the hood, the smartphone will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset based on 4nm fabrication technology.
The smartphone will be available in an orange and a black finish, both of which are showcased here.
The front panel of the smartphone will feature a 32MP selfie shooter located in the top left corner of the display.
The smartphone will feature a 4,500 mAh battery that will support 33W fast wired charging.
