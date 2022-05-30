Oppo Pad to release in India by July: Check specifications here
Image: Oppo
The Oppo Pad will come with an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Image: Oppo
On the back panel, the tablet has a 13MP primary camera and on the front panel, it has an 8MP secondary camera.
Image: Oppo
Under the hood, the tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, built on 7nm architecture.
Image: Oppo
The tablet has been launched in its native country in two different colour models, as shown here.
Image: Oppo
Additionally, the Oppo Pad has a 8,360 mAh battery that supports 33W fast wired charging.
Image: Oppo
With support for a stylus, the Oppo Pad will be released in India in the month of July.
Image: Oppo