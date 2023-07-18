Kamal Joshi
Jul 18 ,2023
Opposition forms I.N.D.I.A to take on NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections- Who said what?
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the next meeting of Opposition's I.N.D.I.A will take place in Mumbai and 11-member coordination committee will be formed.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared that the Opposition will unitedly fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "idea of India".
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "BJP, can you challenge INDIA? We love our motherland, we are the patriotic people of the country, we are for farmers, Dalits."
Taking a swipe at PM Modi, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray said some people say "we are fighting for family", they should know "the country is our family".
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said Indian history will remember this day as the "Bengaluru movement of patriotism and positive politics".
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the BJP was destroying the country and an alliance like "INDIA" was needed to fight back, endorsing the name.
