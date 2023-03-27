Digital Desk
Mar 27 ,2023
Opposition leaders attend key meeting at Kharge's house over Rahul's LS suspension
Opposition leaders held a meeting at Cong President Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence over Rahul's LS suspension after a court convicted him in a defamation case.
After the meeting, opposition leaders attended dinner at Kharge’s residence.
Ex-Cong President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, DMK's TR Balu, TMC’s Jawahar Sarkar, SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav, JDU President Lalan Singh among others attended the meet.
During the meeting, the opposition leaders discussed further action to be taken against Centre.
The opposition has decided to continue the protest against the BJP-led central govt over Rahul's suspension from LS.
