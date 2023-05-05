Prateek Arya
May 05 ,2023
Orange Cap in IPL 2023: Who leads the standings?
Image: BCCI/IPL
With 339 runs in 9 matches, Shubman Gill is currently 6th in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings.
Image: AP
At number 5, it is Ruturaj Gaikwad with 354 runs. He has played 10 matches till now in IPL 2023 for CSK.
Image: BCCI/IPL
At number 4 it is the man who needs no introduction. Virat Kohli has so far scored 365 runs in IPL 2023.
Image: AP
At number 3, it is Kiwi batsman Devon Conway. Conway has so far amassed 414 runs in 10 matches.
Image: BCCI/IPL
At number 2, it is the new India prospect, Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jasiwal has played 9 matches and has scored 428 runs in IPL 2023.
Image: AP
At number 1 it is the ever consistent Faf du Plessis. The RCB captain has so far made 466 runs in IPL 2023.
Image: BCCI/IPL
