Jigyanshushri Mahanta
May 22 ,2023
Orange Cap Standings after IPL 2023 Group Stage
Shubman Gill slammed a 2nd consecutive IPL ton on Sunday and climbed to 2nd in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings with 680 runs at an average of 56.67.
After scoring 28 off 19 vs GT, RCB captain Faf du Plessis continues to lead the scoring charts with a total of 730 runs in 14 games.
Courtesy of his 2nd consecutive century in IPL 2023, Kohli climbed to 3nd in the Orange Cap standings, taking his tally to 639 runs in 14 games.
Courtesy of 625 runs in 14 games, which also includes a century and 5 fifties, Yashasvi Jaiswal sits fourth in the list with 585 runs.
Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway sits at 5th in the scoring chart with 585 runs in 14 games. He has hit 6 half-centuries so far this season.
Delhi Capitals captain David Warner is sixth in the IPL 2023 Orange cap standings with 516 runs in 14 games.
