Saksham nagar
Apr 29 ,2023
Orange cap standings after LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 match
Image: AP
After the end of the LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 match, a look at the updated orange cap standings.
Image: AP
DC captain David Warner is at number five in the list and has scored 306 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 119.53.
Image: AP
CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad stands in the fourth position and has scored 317 runs from 8 matches at a strike rate of 149.52.
Image: AP
Playing for CSK Devon Conway has made 322 runs from 8 games at a strike rate of 137.02.
Image: BCCI/IPL
RCB batsman Virat Kohli is placed on the second spot in the list and has scored 333 runs from eight matches. His strike rate has been 142.30.
Image: AP
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis tops the list and has scored 422 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 167.46.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Find Out More