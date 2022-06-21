Osaka to Federer, which top players will give Wimbledon 2022 a miss?
The World No. 1 ranked tennis player Daniil Medvedev will miss the Wimbledon Championships 2022, due to the ban on the Russian players by the All England Club.
The World No. 2 Alexander Zverev will also miss the upcoming tournament due to an ankle injury that he sustained during the French Open 2022.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will miss the Wimbledon Championships 2022, due to his foot injury.
World No. 6 Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka will also miss the tournament due to a ban by the All England Club.
Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal from the tournament due to a leg injury.
Belarusian tennis player and two-time Semi-finalist, Victoria Azarenka will also miss the tournament due to her nationality.
24-year-old Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev will also miss Wimbledon Championships 2022.
Defending champion Novak Djokovic will be the No. 1 seed in the Wimbledon 2022.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal will be the no. 2 seed in the 2022 edition after winning the Australian Open 2022 and French Open 2022.
The main draw of the Wimbledon Championships 2022 will start on June 27.
