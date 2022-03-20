Oscar Isaac at Moon Knight premiere & others who made heads turn with gender fluid outfits
Image: Instagram/@etalkctv
Oscar Isaac attended the 'Moon Knight' premiere this week. The actor grabbed eyeballs as he wore a grey kilt teamed up with a grey Thom Browne blazer, white button-up shirt, and sleek black tie.
Image: Instagram/@etalkctv
Monochromatic can be difficult but not for Dan Levy who layered a wrap blazer, dress shirt, and pants in the same shade of blue.
Image: Instagram/@etalkctv
Lil Nas X rocked a schoolgirl skirt during New York Jingle Ball teamed up with the same-patterned crop top and a white cropped jacket.
Image: Instagram/@etalkctv
Pete Davidson wore a suit dress designed by Thom Browne. The attire was accessorized with jewels from Fred Leighton and sunglasses from Silhouette.
Image: Instagram/@etalkctv
Smashing archaic gender norms, the 19-year-old Jaden Smith was seen wearing a black coloured basketball flared skirt with an oversized hoodie.
Image: Instagram/@etalkctv
Jared Leto turned up at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in a skirt. The black coloured knee length skirt was paired with a sky blue blazer and white floral shirt.
Image: Instagram/@etalkctv
Vin Diesel is also among the ones who once broke gender based stereotypes. The actor was spotted wearing a black leather skirt with the same-coloured sweater and boots.
Image: Instagram/@etalkctv