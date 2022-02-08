Oscar Nomination 2022: Full list of Best Actor in a Leading Role
Image: Instagram/@andrew_garfield83/l3enedictcumberbatch
Andrew Garfield bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role nomination for his performance as Jonathan Larson in 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'
Image: AP
Javier Bardem was nominated for the Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of actor Desi Arnaz In 'Being the Ricardos'.
Image: AP
Denzel Washington's performance as Lord Macbeth in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' earned him the nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
Image: AP
Benedict Cumberbatch bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role nod for his performance as Phil Burbank in 'The Power Of The Dog'
Image: Instagram/@powerofthedogfilm
Will Smith's performance in 'King Richard' as Richard Williams earned him the Best Actor in a Leading Role nomination at Oscars 2022.
Image: AP