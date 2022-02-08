Oscar Nomination 2022: Full list of Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain has been nominated for her amazing performance in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'.
Nicole Kidman bags 'Best Female Actor in a Leading Role' nod for her performance in 'Being the Ricardos' at the upcoming Oscars 2022.
Olivia Colman is nominated for her role in 'The Lost Daughter'.
Penelope Cruz has been nominated for 'Parallel Mothers'.
Kristen Stewart bagged a nomination at the Oscar 2022 for 'Female Actor in a Leading Role' for her role in 'Spencer'.
