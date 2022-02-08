Oscar Nominations 2022: From 'The Power of the Dog' to 'Dune'; nominees for Best Picture
Image: Twitter/@Hub_199999
'Belfast' is set in the 1960s and follows a working-class family and their young son's life. The film was one of the 10 nominees in the Best Picture category.
Image: Twitter/@CineversoASN
'Don't Look Up' featured an ensemble cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, etc.
Image: Instagram/@dontlookupfilm
'Coda' is a romantic drama about Ruby, who works hard to keep her family afloat and is in the running for an Oscar win.
Image: Twitter/@muItiversogeek
'Dune' stars popular actors including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson and others and received 9 other nominations as well.
Image: Twitter/@vhscut_
Benedict Cumberbatch's Netflix film 'The Power of the Dog' also received a nomination in the Best Picture category along with 8 other categories.
Image: Twitter/@Hub_199999
Romantic musical 'West Side Story' helmed by Steven Spielberg starring Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and others bagged a nomination.
Image: Twitter/@DisneyD23
The crime thriller 'Nightmare Alley' starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett was also one of the nominees.
Image: Twitter/@strangeharbors
'Licorice Pizza' stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn and many more.
Image: Twitter/@licoricepizza
'Drive My Car', which is about a special bond between an ageing actor and a chauffeur also received an Oscar nomination.
Image: Twitter/@isaacfeldberg
Will Smith's Sports drama 'King Richard' that is all about the rise of Venus and Serena Williams is also in the running for an Oscar win and was nominated in 4 categories.
Image: Twitter/@MCRFilmCritics