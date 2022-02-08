Oscar Nominations 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' to 'Dune'; nominees for Best Picture
Image: Twitter/@Hub_199999
'Belfast' is set in the 1960s and follows a working-class family and their young son's life. The film was one of the 10 nominees in the Best Picture category.
Image: Twitter/@CineversoASN
'Don't Look Up' featured an ensemble cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, etc.
Image: Instagram/@dontlookupfilm
'Coda' is a romantic drama about Ruby, who works hard to keep her family afloat and is in the running for an Oscar win.
Image: Twitter/@muItiversogeek
'Dune' stars popular actors including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson and others and received a nomination as well.
Image: Twitter/@vhscut_
Benedict Cumberbatch's Netflix film 'The Power of the Dog' also received a nomination in the Best Picture category.
Image: Twitter/@Hub_199999
Romantic musical 'West Side Story' helmed by Steven Spielberg starring Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and others bagged a nomination.
Image: Twitter/@DisneyD23
The crime thriller 'Nightmare Alley' starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett was also one of the nominees.
Image: Twitter/@strangeharbors
'Licorice Pizza' stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn and many more.
Image: Twitter/@licoricepizza
'Drive My Car', which is about a special bond between an ageing actor and a chauffeur also received an Oscar nomination.
Image: Twitter/@isaacfeldberg
Will Smith's Sports drama 'King Richard' that is all about the rise of Venus and Serena Williams is also in the running for an Oscar win.
Image: Twitter/@MCRFilmCritics