Oscars 2022: 'CODA' to 'Dune', big winners of the night
The Timothée Chalamet starrer 'Dune' grabbed as many as six Oscars from a total of 11 in categories such as editing, score, production, design, cinematography and visual effects.
Image: Instagram@dunemovie
'Summer Of Soul' (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won the Academy Award for the Best Documentary Feature at Oscars 2022.
Image: Instagram@summerofsoulmovie
Japanese film 'Drive My Car', featuring Toko Miura and Hidetoshi Nishijima, won the Oscar award for the Best International Feature Film.
Image: Instagram@whng
Disney's animated film 'Encanto' bags the Best Animated Feature Film at Oscars 2022.
Image: Instagram@encantomovie
Sian Heder's musical drama 'CODA' won the Oscars 2022 award for the Best Picture. The film bagged a total of three nominations and won all of them at the 94th Academy Awards.
Image: Instagram@codamovie
The Academy Award for the Best Documentary Short Subject went to 'The Queen Of Basketball', directed by Ben Proudfoot.
Image: Instagram@queen_of_basketball_film