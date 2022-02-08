Oscars 2022: From 'Belfast' to 'The Power of the Dog', predictions for top categories
Image: AP
'Belfast' is among the top contenders for Best Picture nomination. Ciarán Hinds for Best Supporting Actor, Caitríona Balfe and Judi Dench for Best Supporting Actress are also likely to be named in the nominations.
Image: Instagram/@belfastmovie
'The Power of the Dog', which won at Golden Globes, is likely to be nominated for Best Picture. Benedict Cumberbatch for Best Actor, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst for Best Supporting Actress too are in contention.
Image: Instagram/@powerofthedogfilm
'King Richard' is likely to be nominated in multiple categories, right from Best Picture, Best Actor for Will Smith, who took home the trophy at Golden Globes, to Aunjanue Ellis for Best Supporting Actress.
Image: AP
'Licorice Pizza', apart from being in contention for the Best Picture nomination, is one of the frontrunners for the Best Supporting Actor category too, for Bradly Cooper.
Image: Instagram/@licoricepizza
Denis Villeneuve's multi-starrer sci-fi drama 'Dune' is being touted as one of the 10 nominations for the Best Picture category after finding nods at other awards ceremonies.
Image: AP
'CODA' is a top choice for the Best Picture nomination. Troy Kotsur has high chances of making it to the nominations in the Best Supporting Actor category.
Image: AP
Leonard DiCaprio-Jennifer Lawrence-starrer sci-fi satire 'Don't Look Up' is in contention for the Best Picture category nominations, after making it to the nominations of other awards nominations.
Image: AP
'West Side Story' will most likely be named in the Best Picture category after its win in the Golden Globes earlier this year. Ariana DeBose is in contention to be named in Best Supporting Actor category.
Image: Instagram/@westsidestorymovie
'Being the Ricardos' is among the films that could make it to the Best Picture category. Nicole Kidman, who won at Golden Globes, and Javier Bardem, are almost certain to be nominated for the respective Best Actor categories.
Image: AP
Veteran Denzel Washington is highly likely to be named in the Best Actor category for the 'Tragedy of Macbeth.' The film could also emerge as a nominee in the Best Picture category.
Image: AP
Andrew Garfield for 'Tick, Tick… Boom!' (above) for Best Actor, Ben Affleck in Supporting Actor category for 'The Tender Bar' are some of the other names highly likely to be nominated.
Image: Instagram/@ticktickboom
Olivia Colman for 'The Lost Daughter', Kirsten Stewart in 'Spencer' and Penelope Cruz for 'Parallel Mothers', Jessica Chastain for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'' are likely to be named in Best Actor (female) categories.
Image: AP