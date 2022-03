Troy Kotsur became the first Deaf man to win an acting Oscar for his performance in Best Picture winner 'CODA'. During his winning speech, he said, ''My dad, he was the best signer in our family, but he was in a car accident and he became paralyzed from the neck down and he no longer was able to sign. Dad, I learned so much from you. I'll always love you. You are my hero.'' Image: Instagram/@troykotsur