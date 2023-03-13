Hardika Gupta
Mar 13 ,2023
Oscars 2023: Team RRR euphoric after Naatu Naatu win
RRR's song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category.
The song's composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist K Chandrabose went up on the stage to receive the golden statuette.
Keeravaani gave the acceptance speech in a unique way. He broke his speech into a song which soon went viral.
Chandrabose was all smiles after accepting the award.
It's a twin win for India as another Indian entry 'The Elephant Whisperers' also bagged an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short film category.
