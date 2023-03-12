Shreya Pandey
Oscars 2023: Team RRR making the best of their time in LA
Rahul posted a picture with RRR actor Ram Charan from Paramount Picture Studios. The singer called the actor a 'down to earth person'.
Naatu Naatu singer Rahul shared a picture from the Oscars venue post rehearsals with choreographer Prem Rakshith.
Naatu Naatu vocalists Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are all set to perform the Academy Award nominated song live at Oscars 2023.
Jr NTR shared a picture wishing Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser good luck ahead of Oscars. Fraser is nominated in the Best Actor category for The Whale.
Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj had a fanboy moment with Ram Charan. The singer mentioned that the actor is the 'coolest person' he has met.
SS Rajamouli enjoyed an intimate dinner a night before Oscars with Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela.
