Other than 'Jhund', Amitabh Bachchan has played Vijay in these hit films; See
Image: Instagram/@firstindiafilmy
Amitabh Bachchan stomped into the hearts of people with his character of Inspector Vijay Khanna in the film, 'Zanjeer'.
Image: Instagram/@hamaramusic
'Deewar' featured Amitabh Bachchan's status as the ‘angry young man’ of Hindi cinema, playing the character of Vijay Verma.
Image: Instagram/@rdtalkies
In 'Shahenshah', Big B essayed the role of Vijay, a corrupt police officer who leads a dual life as a lawman by day and a crime-fighting vigilante at night.
Image: Twitter/@Aman Kumar Jha
In 'Agneepath', Bachchan plays the character of a gangster named Vijay who wants to defeat Kancha, a man who killed his father years ago.
Image: Twitter/@Aman Kumar Jha
Amitabh Bachchan was both Don and Vijay Pal in the film, 'Don'. He plays the role of a wanted criminal who later succumbs to his injuries in a police chase.
Image: Twitter/@Movies N Memories