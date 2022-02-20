OTT Binge: 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' & 7 more movies to watch on Netflix this weekend
Image: Instagram/@thetexaschainsawmassacre
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The latest installment of the slasher franchise returns with teeange influencers coming face-to-face with the iconic killer Leatherface, whose life is disrupted by them and a vengeful survivor from his previous attacks.
Image: Instagram/@thetexaschainsawmassacre
Don't Kill Me: This 2021 horror film released this week and revolves around a resuscitation of a woman, realising a new violent world after she dies along with her boyfriend due to drug overdose.
Image: Netflix
DOWNFALL: The Case Against Boeing: The documentary traces the events in the investigations into the two Boeing 737 MAX plane crashes in 2018-19, including Wall Street’s influence, Boeing’s crumbling internal culture & a 'cover-up.'
Image: Netflix
Erax: This is one of three short films from new directors that released this week and the story revolves around an aunt-niece duo who battle Erax creatures that have escaped the storybook they were reading.
Image: Netflix
Forgive Us Our Trespasses: This is the third of the short films and the story is about two high school senior girls, who are in love, before the violent past of one of them threatens everything close to her.
Image: Netflix
Heart Shot: This is the second of the three, and the plot is set in 1939 Germany and the story is a about a disable boy amid Adolf Hitler euthanising people with disabilities.
Image: Netflix
Fistful of Vengeance: This supernatural action is a revenge story of a group who reunite in Bangkok after tracking a killer, before realising that they have to save the world from the ancient threat.
Image: Netflix
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: This 2009 animation film released on Netflix this week and was about a scientist developing a device to eliminate hunger, before the machine stars wreaking havoc for the world.
Image: Columbia Pictures