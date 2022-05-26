May 26 ,2022
Outifts that prove 'Greek God' Hrithik Roshan has the best taste in men's fashion
Image: Instagram/ @hrithikroshan
Hrithik Roshan surely dresses to impress and his impeccable style statement is proof. The actor looks dapper in his casual avatar with a vintage beret hat.
Image: Instagram/ @hrithikroshan
The 'War' star opted for matching trousers and sweater, while pairing it up with a black jacket as he stepped out in LA.
Image: Instagram/ @hrithikroshan
Making the most of his winter wardrobe essentials, Hrithik poses in a stunning overcoat.
Image: Instagram/ @hrithikroshan
The formal winter look opted by the actor looks extremely stunning. He amped up his attire with matching black shoes.
Image: Instagram/ @hrithikroshan
Not just western outifts, but Hrithik oozes charm in traditional attires too. He accentuated his look with a Nehru jacket.
Image: Instagram/ @hrithikroshan
One can never go wrong with a pantsuit and this look is proof. Hrithik never ceases to look handsome in the most basic outfits as well.
Image: Instagram/ @hrithikroshan
