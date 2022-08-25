Sneha Biswas
Aug 25 ,2022
Oversized shirts to corsets, Bollywood celebs who slayed top fashion trends
Deepika Padukone took her fashion game a notch higher in this Corset top.
Image: Instagram@shaleenanathani
Sonam Kapoor looks classy in this overcoat that are widely used by celebs these days.
Image: Instagram@sonamkapoor
Sonakshi Sinha unleashed her inner boss lady in this formal blazer look.
Image: Instagram@aslisona
Alia Bhatt's extended sleeve dress is simply a fashion goal for most of her fans.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Classic Kaftans are also in trend these days and Neha Dhupia is perfectly acing the outfit.
Image: Instagram@nehadhupia
Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in this Indo-western saree look.
Image: Instagram@katrinakaif
Kangana Ranaut perfectly carried this oversized shirt look.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut
