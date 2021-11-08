Padma Awards 2021: Tarun Gogoi, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam & more among posthumous awardees
Image: ANI
Mridula Sinha, former Governor of Goa, was awarded the Padma Shri posthumously in 2021. Jagdish Choudhary, Father Vallés, J N Pande were also awarded the honour posthumously.
Image: PTI
Tarun Gogoi, former CM of Assam, was awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously in 2021. Keshubhai Patel, Kalbe Sadiq were also awarded the honour posthumously.
Image: PTI
S P Balasubramaniam, playback singer, actor and producer was awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Narinder Singh Kapany was also awarded the honour posthumously.
Image: Instagram/@spb.786
Ex Union Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan, was awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously in 2021. Maheshbhai & Nareshbhai Kanodia, K C Sivasankar were awarded with Padma Shri posthumously.
Image: Instagram/@irvpaswan
Keshubai Patel, the former CM of Gujarat, was awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously. Thiruvengadam Veeraraghavan was awarded Padma Shri posthumously.
Image: PTI