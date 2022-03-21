Padma Awards 2022: Indian sportspersons honored at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Twitter Image: @ANI
Indian Paralympic Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia was conferred with the Padma Bhusan Award on Monday. He has won two gold medals and silver medal for India over the years in the Paralympic games.
Twitter Image: @ANI
Avani Lekhara was conferred with the Padma Shri Award on Monday by President Ram Nath Kovind. She won a gold medal and a bronze medal for India in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
Twitter Image: @ANI
Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist in Javelin throw is also among the Padma Shri 2022 award winners. He was earlier conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.
Image: ANI
Tokyo Paralympics 2020 gold medalist in Javelin Throw, Sumit Antil is also among the Padma Shri 2022 winners. He was also awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award earlier this year.
Image: ANI
Indian hockey player Vandana Kataria also received the Padma Shri Award from President Kovind on Monday.
Twitter Image: @ANI
Former Indian football team goalkeeper & captain Brahmanand Sankhwalkar also received the Padma Shri Award 2022.
Twitter Image: @IndianFootball
Faisal Ali Dhar received the Padma Shri 2022 Award for his contribution to Indian sports through Martial Arts. He is the first person from Jammu & Kashmir to receive the Padma Shri Award in the sports category.
Twitter Image: @ANI
Indian Paralympic shuttler Pramod Bhagat is also one of the sportspersons to receive the Padma Shri Award 2022. He won a gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
Twitter Image: @ANI
93-year-old Martial Artist from Kerala, Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil also received the Padma Shri Award 2022. He is a Kalaripayattu legend, which is a sport in Kerala.
Facebook Image: Manu Sunilkumar