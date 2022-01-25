Padma Awards 2022: Sonu Nigam, Prabha Atre & 31 Others To Be Conferred From The Arts World
Image: Instagram/@girish_99999/@sonunigam
Vocalist Prabha Atre from Maharashtra will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan.
Image: Instagram/@girish_99999
Musician Rashid Khan from Uttar Pradesh will be conferred with Padma Bhushan.
Image: Twitter/@Swarmanttra
Playback singer Sonu Nigam from Maharashtra will be awarded Padma Shri.
Image: Instagram/@sonunigamofficial
Artist Durga Bai Vyam from Madhya Pradesh will be honoured with Padma Shri.
Image: Twitter/@anshul_chavhan
Musical artist Shyamamani Devi from Odisha will be awarded Padma Shri.
Image: Twitter/@soumyajitt
Indian musician S Ballesh Bhajantri from Tamil Nadu will be conferred Padma Shri.
Image: imuze.com
Singer Sulochana Chavan from Maharashtra will be honoured with Padma Shri.
Image: PTI
Chamba artist Lalita Vakil is to be honoured with Padma Shri.
Image: Facebook/@PresidentofIndia