Vishal Tiwari
Sep 02 ,2022
PAK vs HK: 3 reasons why Hong Kong can upset Pakistan in do-or-die Asia Cup 2022 match
Image: Twitter/PCB
Hong Kong's top order is currently in good form, which they displayed in their match against India.
Image: Twitter/ACC
Pakistan bowlers sustained injuries during their match against India. It might hamper their chances in tonight's game.
Image: Twitter/PCB
For Pakistan to succeed, their top order will have to perform. If they suffer another collapse, it could be bad news for them.
Image: Twitter/PCB
Pakistan played their first match at the ongoing Asia Cup against India, which they lost by 5 wickets.
Image: Twitter/PCB
Hong Kong, on the other hand, went down against India by 40 runs in their first match on Thursday.
Image: Twitter/ACC
