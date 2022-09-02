Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 02 ,2022
Pakistan vs Hong Kong: Big talking points ahead of the do-or-die Asia Cup 2022 match
Image: @ACCMedia1/Twitter/AP
Hong Kong face Pakistan in the Group A match of Asia Cup 2022, in a bid to secure a place in the Super 4 stage.
Image: @ACCMedia1/Twitter
The winners of the Hong Kong vs Pakistan match will join India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022.
Image: AP
The losers of the Hong Kong vs Pakistan match will end their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on Friday, as they will be knocked out the Super 4s race.
Image: @ACCMedia1/Twitter
Fast bowler Naseem Shah's fitness will be a thing to watch out for during the Hong Kong vs Pakistan match.
Image: AP
Naseem was seen struggling with pain during India vs Pakistan match but still managed to grab two wickets.
Image: AP
While Hong Kong were clinical with ball against India, they ended up leaking too many runs in the slog overs. They would look to correct this against Pakistan.
Image: @ACCMedia1/Twitter
Captain Babar Azam's performance will be another key factor for Pakistan against Hong Kong. He scored 10 runs against India.
Image: AP
Pakistan's overall batting show will also be under the scanner vs Hong Kong, as they were reduced to 114/7 at one point against India.
Image: AP
Hong Kong, meanwhile, will look to better the strong batting performance that they displayed against India.
Image: AP
