Pandya as captain, no Kohli or Rohit: Tendulkar reveals IPL 2022's best Playing XI
Shikhar Dhawan scored 460 runs in 14 games for Punjab Kings and has been named as the opener of Sachin Tendulkar's best playing XI of IPL 2022.
In the Youtube video, Tendulkar made the obvious choice of Jos Buttler partnering Dhawan at the top, as Buttler was the orange cap holder with 863 runs in 17 games, with 4 centuries and 4 half-centuries.
Tendulkar chose KL Rahul as the no. 3 batter, who scored 616 runs in 15 games including two centuries and four half-centuries.
The Indian cricket legend named the IPL 2022 winning skipper Hardik Pandya as the captain of his team, citing his leadership as well as allround capabilities.
David Miller was chosen to bat at no.5 for GT, as Tendulkar said he was left impressed by the way Miller played proper cricketing shots all around the ground.
Big-hitting allrounder Liam Livingstone was chosen by Tendulkar to bat at no. 6. Tendulkar cited Livingstone's off-spin as a reason too,
Tendulkar named Dinesh Karthik as the wicketkeeper of his team.
Rashid Khan finds himself at no. 8 in Tendulkar's team, courtesy of his disciplined bowling and his striking skills with the bat whenever needed.
He chose Mohammed Shami at no. 9 as the star pacer made headlines for taking a wicket in both his first and last ball of IPL 2022.
Jasprit Bumrah took 15 wickets this season and has found a place in Tendulkar's best playing XI.
Lastly, the purple cap holder of IPL 2022 with 27 wickets, Yuzvendra Chahal finds himself at no. 11 in Tendulkar's team.
