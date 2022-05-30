Paresh Rawal's Birthday: Iconic Comic Performances of the 'Hera Pheri' actor
Paresh Rawal played the role of Radhe Shyam Tiwari and gained massive praise for his superhit performance in the film 'Hungama.'
Image: A Still from 'Hungama'
The iconic film 'Hera Pheri' became one of the iconic films of Paresh Rawal in which he gave a stunning comic performance of Babu Rao alongside Suneil Shetty and Akshay Kumar.
Image: A Still from 'Hera Pheri'
Paresh Rawal managed to win his fans' hearts as he gave a noteworthy performance in the film, 'Sharmaji Namkeen.'
Image: A Still from 'Sharmaji Namkeen'
Paresh Rawal bagged several nominations for his comic performance in the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' released in 2007.
Image: A Still from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'
The actor also received compliments for his performance in the film, 'Welcome' in which he played the role of Dr Ghungroo.
Image: A Still from 'Welcome'
Paresh Rawal played the pivotal role of the 'atithi' in the film 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?' and garnered massive praise for his comic performance.
Image: A Still from 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?'