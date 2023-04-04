Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 04 ,2023
Parineeti Chopra has always been a 'chashmish'
parineetichopra/Instagram
Way before 'chashmish' was a significant word in Parineeti Chopra's life, she has been using spectacles as an accessory for her looks.
parineetichopra/Instagram
Parineeti switches it up using holographic reflective goggles to add a pop of colour to her white off-shoulder top, and to also twin with the Maldivian waters.
parineetichopra/Instagram
Going back to black in London, Parineeti pairs her street wear set with cat-eyed goggles in the same shade.
parineetichopra/Instagram
Back in Maldives, Parineeti switches up the sea green and white from her last trip by pairing her tie and dye blue-green set with white framed glares.
parineetichopra/Instagram
In her most recent Instagram post, Parineeti paired her formal yet chic look with a pair of spectacles and referred to herself as a 'chasmish'.
parineetichopra/Instagram
Find Out More