Hardika Gupta
Mar 12 ,2023
Parineeti Chopra is a vision in white at Lakme Fashion Week
Image: Varinder Chawla
Parineeti Chopra walked the ramp for Ritika Mirchandani at Lakme Fashion Week.
Image: Varinder Chawla
She sported a white bralette blouse teamed with a matching skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.
The actress completed her look with a long full-sleeved shrug.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Parineeti completed her look with a diamond necklace and earrings.
Image: Varinder Chawla
She opted for smokey eye makeup.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More