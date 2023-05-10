Aalokitaa Basu
May 12 ,2023
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Couple's relationship timeline
Varinder Chawla
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha set the rumour mills spinning with their first public appearance at a posh Mumbai restaurant for Lunch on March 23 this year.
Varinder Chawla
The pair were promptly spotted just 5 days later on March 28 at Bastian in Mumbai, twinning in white and presumably on their way to a dinner date.
Varinder Chawla
Just a few days later, Raghav and Parineeti were spotted again on April 2, this time at the airport.
Varinder Chawla
The same month, Parineeti was spotted out and about with what appeared to be a wedding band on her left ring finger.
Varinder Chawla
A day after being spotted with the wedding band, Parineeti arrived at Manish Malhotra's residence further fanning speculations about her rumoured wedding.
Varinder Chawla
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were next spotted at an IPL match on May 3.
Varinder Chawla
The rumoured couple appeared comfortable in each other's company as Parineeti rested her head on his shoulder.
Varinder Chawla
The two were spotted recently on May 7, leaving from their dinner date in Bandra. A ring could be seen on Parineeti's left ring finger.
Varinder Chawla
Parineeti and Raghav were seen at the Mumbai airport on May 9. Rumours suggest the two are headed towards an engagement on May 13.
Varinder Chawla
