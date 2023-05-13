Aalokitaa Basu
May 13 ,2023
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's first photos as engaged couple go viral
Varinder Chawla
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha stepped out together for the first time as an engaged couple.
Varinder Chawla
The two happily posed for the paparazzi as they stepped outside their engagement ceremony venue, the Kapurthala House in Delhi.
Varinder Chawla
Parineeti and Raghav looked much in love as they posed together as a couple.
Varinder Chawla
The actor-politician duo also folded their hands to thank the paparazzi for their presence.
Varinder Chawla
Raghav was also captured lovingly smiling at Parineeti as they turned to re-enter the venue.
Varinder Chawla
