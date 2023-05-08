Anjali Negi
May 08 ,2023
Parineeti Chopra's ring catches eyes in recent outing with Raghav Chadha
Image: Varinder Chawla
Parineeti Chopra was recently spotted with her rumoured boyfriend and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The actress wore a black dress. However, a ring in her left hand caught netizens attention.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Parineeti made no attempts to hide the ring adding fuels to her engagement rumours with Raghav.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The couple was asked about their wedding date by paps, to which both Raghav and Parineeti did not say anything.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Parineeti and Raghav were snapped walking out of a restaurant together.
Image: Varinder Chawla
