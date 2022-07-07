Paris Fashion Week 2022: Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & others look stunning on runway
Kim Kardashian garnered all the limelight in a black dress with a plunging neckline and a deep back.
Image: Instagram@christinecentenera
Dua Lipa sported a bright look as she wore a yellow-coloured mini dress that had a long trail attached to it.
Image: Instagram@duaa_mxlipa
The model looks ravishing in this all-red Balenciaga outfit.
Image: Instagram@_iconic_models
Nicole Kidman walked the halls of the show in a silver reflective one-shoulder gown that had a long train. She paired it with a set of black gloves and heels.
Image: Instagram@wishlistsaudi
Model Naomi Campbell carried a gorgeous poofy black ball gown.
Image: Instagram@revistavlk
Bella Hadid opted for a green satin strapless evening gown featuring a bow and modern puffed bustle detailing at the waist.
Image: Instagram@_iconic_models
Several models at Paris Fashion week flaunted the beautiful designs of the Balenciaga
Image: Instagram@revistavlk
The model is dishing out some major fashion goals in this blue thigh-high slit gown with butterfly puffed sleeves.
Image: Instagram@revistavlk