Paris Hilton Birthday: Inside glimpse of her romantic 'paradise' with husband Carter Reum
Image: Instagram/@parishilton
On the special occasion of her 41st birthday, Paris Hilton spend some quality time with husband Carter Reum on a beach.
While Paris opted for a gorgeous animal print bikini, on the other hand, Reum wore a black shorts for the beachy birthday celebration.
The photo sees the couple relaxing on the warm sand as they strike a pose for the camera.
Carter Reum plants a sweet kiss of wifey Paris Hilton's cheeks as they embrace each other.
If 'oceanic breeze' is a thing, then this photo of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum is a proof of it.
Walking hand-in-hand, the couple can be seen beaming with tremendous joy. While sharing her birthday post, Paris Hilton wrote on Instagram, "Best birthday ever with my husband!"
