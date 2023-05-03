Hardika Gupta
May 03 ,2023
Paris Hilton defines class in leather gown and rosette choker
Image: @parishilton/Instagram
Paris Hilton officially touched down at her first-ever Met Gala.
Image: @parishilton/Instagram
She wore an all-black Marc Jacobs gown with a glittering sequined bust and a long leather skirt with a train.
Image: @parishilton/Instagram
She completed her look with sky-high sequined platform pumps.
Image: @parishilton/Instagram
Hilton accessorised her look with black sequined rosette choker.
Image: @parishilton/Instagram
"Loved this iconic night," wroter Paris in her caption.
Image: @parishilton/Instagram
