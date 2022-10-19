Aditi Rathi

Oct 19 ,2022

Paris Hilton lands in Mumbai; receives warm welcome from fans at the airport: See pics
Image: Varinder Chawla
American actor, DJ, and media personality Paris Hilton recently landed in Mumbai, India. Image: Varinder Chawla
Hilton was photographed at the Mumbai airport, where she received a warm welcome from some of her personnel. Image: Varinder Chawla
The actor wore a black coloured co-ord set and paired it with a hat. Image: Varinder Chawla
She carried a portable hand fan with her and posed for shutterbugs at the airport. Image: Varinder Chawla
Soon after her arrival, Hilton was crowded with her fans, eager to click selfies with her. Image: Varinder Chawla
Hilton did not seem bothered by the crowd and posed for fans' selfies. Image: Varinder Chawla
