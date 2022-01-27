Park Shin Hye-Choi Tae-Joon married: Decoding 'Heirs' star's wedding look, Check price

Park Shin-Hye wore Oscar de la Renta during her wedding to Choi Tae-Joon. She walked down the aisle in a dress with chic 3D floral embroidery details.
Image: Instagram/@sunbin_eyesmag
The dress is 'Look 6' from Oscar de la Renta’s spring 2022 bridal collection, which is inspired by botanical designs.
Image: Instagram/@ssinz7
According to the brand’s Instagram, its designs focus on pressed flowers rendered on dresses. The price tag of the bridal gown is US$18,700, as per KoreaBoo.
Image: Instagram/@ssinz7
Shin Hye's pre-wedding look is another piece from Oscar de la Renta's spring 2022 bridal collection- 'Look 8'. It is slightly less expensive than 'Look 6', at over US$17,600, according to KoreaBoo.
Image: Instagram/@salt_ent
In another snap, Shin Hye wore a classic pure white lace dress 'Magnificient' designed by Monique Lhuillier. It reportedly costs over US$10,000.
Image: Instagram/@salt_ent
The couple's pre-wedding album finished with the stunning solo shot of the bride. She donned the 'Wildflower' dress from Monique Lhuillier’s 2022 spring bridal collection, which is estimated to cost the same price as the 'Magnificent'.
Image: Instagram/@salt_ent