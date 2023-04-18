Anjali Choudhury
Apr 18 ,2023
Pasoori singer Ali Sethi shares BTS photos from Coachella 2023
Image: @alisethiofficial/Instagram
The renowned Pakistani singer Ali Sethi performed for the first time at the Coachella 2023 music festival.
Image: @alisethiofficial/Instagram
Ali Sethi collaborated with rapper Raja Kumari to perform on the viral track Pasoori.
Image: @alisethiofficial/Instagram
Ali Sethi wore an all-black outfit with embellishments. He completed his look with a hat and silver shoes.
Image: @alisethiofficial/Instagram
Singer Ali Sethi was spotted in a casual outfit before his much-anticipated performance at the Coachella.
Image: @alisethiofficial/Instagram
Ali Sethi had a blast with his team at California in one of the photos he shared. He captioned the post, "mohabbataan sachiyaan.'
Image: @alisethiofficial/Instagram
