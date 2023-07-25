Leechhvee Roy
Jul 25 ,2023
Passenger traffic takes off at Adani-run airports
Adani Group-run airports in India witnessed 103% increase in passenger traffic during FY23, welcoming around 74.8 million passengers.
This indicates remarkable resurgence in the aviation sector post-pandemic.
Cargo movement at Adani airports also surged by 16.4% YoY, with 780,000 metric tonnes of cargo efficiently processed in FY23.
Air traffic movement at these airports saw an extraordinary 170.1% increase, recording over 544,000 flights during FY23.
The exponential growth in passenger numbers put strain on infrastructure, leading to a planned investment of Rs 7,426 crore in capital expenditure during FY24.
Indian aviation sector witnesses significant growth, with carriers recording 372,840 daily passengers in FY23, a 59.81% surge from FY22.
Industry experts anticipate further growth, with airlines in India planning to add 132 aircraft in FY24, capitalising on rising passenger demand.
