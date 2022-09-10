Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 10 ,2022
Patel or Sundar, who could replace Ravindra Jadeja in home T20 Series against Australia?
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the 3-match T20I series against Australia, which begins on September 20.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram/ACC
KL Rahul is expected to continue opening the innings alongside Rohit. KL scored a stunning fifty in India’s final Super 4 match at Asia Cup 2022.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram/ACC
Virat Kohli is likely to bat at his usual no. 3 position, after scoring 276 runs for India in the Asia Cup 2022, which includes a century in the last game.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Suryakumar Yadav is expected to bat at No. 4, following an eventful Asia Cup campaign, where he hit 139 runs at a strike rate of 163.52.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram/ACC
Deepak Hooda can be tried out at No. 5 against the Aussies after he was used in the lower middle order at Asia Cup 2022.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Rishabh Pant is expected to be selected in the squad, as the wicketkeeper-batter seeks form ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Hardik Pandya was key to India’s Asia Cup 2022 campaign and is expected to remain in the squad against the Australian side.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Axar Patel looks to be the perfect candidate to replace Ravindra Jadeja in the squad. Patel was added to India’s Asia Cup squad as Jadeja’s replacement.
Image: AP
Bhuvneshwar Kumar topped the wicket-taking charts at Asia Cup 2022 with 11 wickets and will continue to lead Team India’s bowling lineup.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Arshdeep Singh is also expected to retain his place in India’s squad vs AUS, as India prepare for the T20 World Cup.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram/ACC
Yuzvendra Chahal will be the leading spinner for India, alongside Ravi Bishnoi. Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin & a few other players are also expected to be added.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Find Out More