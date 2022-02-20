Patrlekhaa b'day special: Revisiting top roles played by the actor on-screen
Image: Instagram/@patralekhaa
Patralekhaa made her acting debut opposite her now-husband Rajkumar Rao with the 2014 film 'City Lights.'
Image: Instagram/@patralekhaa
In 2016, the actor played the role of Ramona Raichand in the erotic thriller film 'Love Games.'
Image: Instagram/@patralekhaa
The actor again shared the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in 'Bose: Dead/Alive.'
Image: Instagram/@patralekhaa
She worked with Abhay Deol in the film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu' and played the role of a ghost.
Image: Instagram/@patralekhaa
The actor further portrayed the role of Prerna in the web series 'Cheers.'
Image: Instagram/@patralekhaa
The actor starred alongside Divyendu Sharma in the Zee5 film 'Badnaam Gali.'
Image: Instagram/@patralekhaa
She played a newly married woman Kiya in the segment 'Arranged Marriage' from 'Forbidden Love.'
Image: Instagram/@patralekhaa
Her latest venture 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu' saw her play the role of Laila.
Image: Instagram/@patralekhaa