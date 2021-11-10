Paul Rudd becomes People's Sexiest Men Alive: 6 pics of 'Ant-Man' star that went viral
Image: AP
Paul Rudd making a fan's day by being courteous, 1st on a flight & then repeating what she initially planned to say went viral in 2020.
Image: Twitter/@TheWilderThings
The actor enjoying an Indian meal, with Biryani, at a UK restaurant with Dan Levy became a talking point this year.
Image: Twitter/@asma_khanldn
Who would've thought Paul Rudd could rock at a beard too? The actor sparked memes for his bearded look in the movie 'Ideal Home'.
Image: Twitter/@IdealHomeMovie
Paul Rudd was felicitated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.
Image: AP
He made headlines for coming in the same frame with other superheroes as 'Ant-Man in Captain America: Civil War' and 'Avengers.'
Image: AP
Paul Rudd & Jennifer Aniston, who worked together in ventures like 'Friends', starred in a headline-grabbing magazine cover in 2012.
Image: Instagram/@jenniferaniston