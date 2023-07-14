Leechhvee Roy
Jul 14 ,2023
Paws to protection: 5 things to know about pet insurance
Pet insurance is a type of insurance for animals that can help safeguard their overall health and well-being.
Depending on the insurer, one can get this cover for pets between two months and 10 years of age.
By paying a regular premium, the pet can be covered for a range of benefits, including medical care, death due to accident, third party damage, and theft.
Surgeries done for pregnancy or whelping, grooming and cosmetic surgeries are not covered.
Companies like New India Assurance and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance provide such pet covers.
